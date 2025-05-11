Missiles Carve 5-Foot Craters in J&K;'s Rajouri: Aftermath Captured by Pratidin Time

The aftermath of the brutal artillery attack by Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri city on May 10, 2025, paints a grim picture of destruction and despair. Pratidin Time captured the haunting visuals of the devastation, showing large swathes of green trees reduced to ash and deep craters marking the ground where missiles had struck.
The bombardment, which targeted civilian areas, left the city in chaos, with buildings heavily damaged and at least three people, including a child, losing their lives. Nine others were injured, some critically, in the attack that struck a densely populated area of Rajouri.
One of the most striking images was that of a family who survived the missile strike after seeking shelter in a bunker built in their own home. This family's survival in the face of such an attack highlights the critical role of makeshift bunkers for civilians living in conflict zones.
As the dust settles, the emotional toll on Rajouri's residents is evident. The city, once a peaceful town, now wears the scars of war. The images captured by Pratidin Time serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of border conflicts and the resilience of the people caught in the crossfire. Local residents are now left questioning the reliability of ceasefire agreements and fearing further escalation in the future.
The destruction has not only shattered homes but also the sense of safety that the community once had. The emotional impact of this bombardment will likely be felt for years to come, as residents rebuild their lives amidst the lingering fear of more attacks.
Watch Video Here:
Also Read: BrahMos Facility Marks Milestone for India’s Aatmanirbharta in Defense, Says Rajnath Singh