Congress Slams JP Nadda’s Remarks on Jhiram Valley Attack, Demands NIA Probe

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Monday strongly criticised remarks made by BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda regarding the Jhiram Valley massacre, calling them “highly objectionable, baseless and insensitive” towards the martyrs and their families.

Addressing a press conference in Raipur, CPCC Communication Department Chairman Sushil Anand Shukla said Nadda’s statement insulted the memory of the slain Congress leaders and reopened deep wounds for their families. He demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogate Nadda to verify the basis of his claims.

Shukla questioned the evidence behind Nadda’s allegations, alleging the BJP leader made the remarks for political gain. “If JP Nadda has any factual basis or proof, it should be placed before the public. Otherwise, he must apologise. The BJP should also take action against him for such irresponsible remarks,” he said.

Highlighting the historical context, Shukla reminded that the BJP was in power in Chhattisgarh at the time of the massacre, with Raman Singh as Chief Minister.

He questioned why the NIA had never interrogated Singh and suggested that a narco test of the former CM could reveal the complete truth behind the Jhiram conspiracy.

Calling the massacre one of the most brutal political killings in independent India, Shukla said the Congress lost an entire generation of leadership in the attack. He alleged that the BJP repeatedly tried to shield the culprits and obstruct a transparent investigation.

Shukla also pointed out that when the Congress government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the BJP-led central government prevented the NIA from handing over crucial files.

Even after the High Court’s direction, the matter was delayed in the Supreme Court, which in December 2023 ruled that the SIT had the authority to investigate. By the time the verdict was delivered, the state government had changed.

The Congress reiterated its demand for a thorough probe into the conspiracy angle of the Jhiram Valley attack. “The people of Chhattisgarh still want to know why security was withdrawn during the Congress Parivartan Yatra in a highly Maoist-affected area,” Shukla said.

He added that the Jhiram Valley massacre remains an unhealed wound for the Congress and a permanent blot on Indian democracy. The party vowed that once it forms the government at the Centre, a comprehensive investigation will be carried out and the guilty punished.

Senior Congress leaders Mahendra Chhabda, Surendra Verma, Ajay Sahu, Nitin Bhansali, Vandana Rajput and Satyaprakash Singh were present at the press conference.

