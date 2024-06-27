Congress Slams Om Birla's Emergency Remarks As 'Travesty' Of Traditions

On Wednesday, Speaker Birla read out a resolution in the Lok Sabha condemning the imposition of the Emergency by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India. 25th June 1975 will always be known as black chapter in the history of India," Birla stated.