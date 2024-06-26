Kangana Targets Oppn, Says Will Expose Their "Black Deeds" on 'Emergency' Release

BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut, in reference to the Opposition bloc, said that the “black deeds” of those who are raising Constitution book in Parliament will be exposed on September 6, coinciding to the release of her upcoming film 'Emergency'.
She also expressed that she endured significant hardships and personal sacrifices during its production. She mentioned how she had to mortgage her house and jewelry for the project.
She said, "The black deeds of those who are raising the Constitution book in Parliament today and shouting and creating drama will be exposed on 6 September. I had to suffer torture and face hardships to ensure that this film was not made. My film was stopped. I made this film by mortgaging my house and jewelry."
Moreover, Ranaut made the statement outside the Parliament, prompting many netizens to point out that the Parliament was the not the right place for the promotion of a movie.
The BJP MP’s response comes after the Opposition INDIA bloc members waved copies of the Constitution in Parliament in a show of strength against the ruling NDA, who they say will amend the Constitution if they come to power once again. This was during the Lok Sabha session as oath taking of the MPs were taking place.
Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ is set to be released in cinemas on September 6, 2024.
Besides being on the lead role, Ranaut also directed and produced the film. This film is a period political drama on the Emergency, which was declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.
The film also stars Anupam Kher as Jayprakash Narayan, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This film will be Kangana’s first film after the Lok Sabha Elections.