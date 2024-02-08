Congress To Bring "Black Paper" On Modi Govt's 10 Years

The Congress party is anticipated to unveil a 'Black Paper' in response to the 'White Paper' that the central government intends to introduce in the ongoing budget session of Parliament, according to sources.
According to sources, the Congress' 'Black Paper' will focus on the 10-year governance of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to present the 'Black Paper', reported ANI quoting sources.
The central government previously stated in the union budget presented on February 1 that it would release a 'White Paper' to evaluate the economic achievements of the Congress-led UPA government over 10 years in comparison to the BJP-led NDA government's 10-year performance.
Presenting the interim budget 2024-25 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Modi government, which came into power in 2014, successfully navigated the challenges of that period, and has established a strong and sustainable growth trajectory for the economy.
She stated that the Government will present a White Paper in the House to examine the period from then until 2014 and our current situation, with the sole aim of learning from the mishandling of those years.
The budget session commenced on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu delivering an address to the combined assembly of the two Houses.
The budget session, which is the final Parliament session before the Lok Sabha elections anticipated to occur in April-May this year, was scheduled to end on February 9.