Congress to Hold Nationwide Protests on April 16 Against Modi Govt's 'Vendetta Politics'

The Indian National Congress has announced a nationwide protest on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in response to what it terms as the "draconian" actions of the Modi Government, including the recent seizure of National Herald assets and the filing of chargesheets against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Demonstrations will be held in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices at state headquarters and central government offices at the district level.

According to a statement issued by K. C. Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation), AICC, all senior state leaders, MPs, MLAs, office bearers of frontal organisations, and Congress workers will participate in the protests, which are being coordinated by the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs). The Congress described these protests as a “powerful expression” of public outrage against what it sees as the ruling regime’s systematic misuse of investigative agencies for political vendetta.

“The ruling regime has crossed all limits in its pursuit of vendetta politics, weaponising investigative agencies to intimidate and harass the leadership of the Congress Party,” the statement read.

The Congress also condemned the seizure of National Herald assets, calling it arbitrary and unjust. The party recalled the publication’s historical significance, noting that it was founded in 1938 by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and played a critical role in India’s freedom struggle.

Calling the government’s actions “a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law,” the Congress reiterated its commitment to defend democratic principles and constitutional values. The party asserted that it would not be silenced, declaring, “We have fought to uphold the soul of India before, and we are prepared to do so again.”