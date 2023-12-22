Congress Urges Rahul Gandhi for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0' From East To West

Congress leaders, led by MP KC Venugopal, announced that Rahul Gandhi has been urged to undertake a second 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from East to West, with unanimous support from the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Venugopal revealed, "In the CWC meeting, the Congress president initially told Rahul Gandhi that he's getting massive opinions from the party workers and leaders from all over India that Rahul Gandhi should do a second Yatra from east to west. After that, all the CWC members, unanimously also requested Rahul Gandhi to do the Yatra."
He further stated, "The details of the Yatra and the decision of the Yatra will be taken without any delay."
On the topic of forming alliances with INDIA bloc allies at the state level, Venugopal mentioned the formation of an alliance committee, stating, "Alliance committee has been formed. They will discuss with the state units and they will find out the mechanism to do an alliance with the INDIA alliance parties."
Asserting the mood of the country against the BJP, he added, "The mood of the country now is against BJP...We are very much convinced that Congress and INDIA alliance is going to fight against this dictatorship and rule."
Responding to reports of an invitation to CCP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Ram temple opening, Venugopal expressed gratitude, saying, "They invited us. We are very much, thankful to them for inviting us."
Reflecting on the impact of Rahul Gandhi's previous yatra, which covered 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories, Venugopal highlighted its influence in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh elections, noting, "The impact of Rahul Gandhi's yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, as they recorded a sharp increase in strike rate and vote share."
He specified, "The Yatra traveled 511km in Karnataka over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency."