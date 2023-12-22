J&K: 4 Soldiers Killed, 3 Others Injured In Ambush Attack By Terrorists

In response to the ambush, the army swiftly cordoned off the area, deploying reinforcements to neutralize the attackers. Notably, the stretch between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, the site of the attack, is densely forested, leading to Chamrer and Bhata Dhurian forests, where a similar ambush claimed the lives of five soldiers on April 20 of the same year.

The Rajouri-Poonch region has been grappling with an upsurge in terrorist activities since 2021, witnessing major attacks on the army. Last month, a two-day anti-terror operation in Rajouri's Kalakote resulted in the loss of five soldiers, including two captains.