Congress Working Committee Resolves to Uphold Democracy and Social Justice in India

Acknowledging the revival of the Indian National Congress, the CWC thanked its leaders and workers for their perseverance and the people of India for reinvigorating the party. The Congress campaign, centered on defending the Constitution and advocating for reservations for scheduled castes, tribes, and OBCs, presented a clear alternative political, economic, and social vision. The campaign also highlighted the urgent need for a nationwide socio-economic caste census to deepen social justice and empowerment, addressing the needs of youth and farmers.