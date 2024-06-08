Congress Working Committee Resolves to Uphold Democracy and Social Justice in India

In a momentous meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) held today, the CWC expressed profound gratitude to the people of India for their overwhelming support in preserving democracy, protecting the Constitution, and enhancing social and economic justice. This support has led to a decisive rejection of the governance style and substance seen over the past decade.
The CWC emphasized that the recent electoral verdict represents not just a political loss but a personal and moral defeat for the Prime Minister, who sought a mandate rooted in divisiveness, prejudice, and bigotry. This verdict underscores the public's disapproval of the undermining of democratic institutions since 2014.
Acknowledging the revival of the Indian National Congress, the CWC thanked its leaders and workers for their perseverance and the people of India for reinvigorating the party. The Congress campaign, centered on defending the Constitution and advocating for reservations for scheduled castes, tribes, and OBCs, presented a clear alternative political, economic, and social vision. The campaign also highlighted the urgent need for a nationwide socio-economic caste census to deepen social justice and empowerment, addressing the needs of youth and farmers.
The CWC specifically recognized the contributions of four key leaders who spearheaded the campaign:
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: Praised for his bold and fearless leadership both in Parliament and beyond, Kharge’s energy and determination were inspirational.
CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi: Her guidance, advice, and timely interventions were crucial to the campaign’s success.
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Her relentless and impactful campaign, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, effectively exposed the BJP and communicated the Congress’s key messages.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi: His Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were historic turning points, instilling hope and confidence in party workers and voters. His election campaign focused on protecting the Constitution, making it a central issue in the 2024 elections.
The CWC also expressed appreciation for the contributions of PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders, AICC office-bearers, PCCs, DCCs, block presidents, booth-level agents, and every member of the organization. They extended congratulations to the victorious Congress candidates who now form a significant force in the Lok Sabha and commended the brave fight of those who lost, encouraging them to continue their political activities.
Furthermore, the CWC acknowledged the commendable performance of the INDIA parties in various states, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, which will significantly influence the 18th Lok Sabha.
Despite the overall revival, the CWC noted the disappointing performance in some states and stressed the need for urgent steps to address these shortcomings. The CWC emphasized that while the Congress has made a remarkable recovery, many challenges remain. The resolve of the meeting is clear: to build on the newfound support and continue the commitment to social and economic justice and the safeguarding of the Constitution.
The Indian National Congress is determined to seize this opportunity and strive to reclaim its pre-eminent position in the nation’s political landscape, reaffirming its dedication to the principles, values, and provisions of the Constitution.