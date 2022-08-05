Congress’s ‘Black Protest’ a Message Against Ram Temple Construction: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday linked Congress’ nationwide protest in black clothes over the issues of price rise and unemployment to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Clad in black clothes, several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit the streets to protest against price rise and unemployment. The protesting congress leaders were also detained by the police for nearly six hours.

Speaking to media persons, Amit Shah said that the congress leaders chose black clothes for Friday’s agitation as PM Modi peacefully resolved an over 550-year dispute which was associated with the faith of crores of people.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on this day in 2020.

Amit Shah said, “The construction of the temple is now in full swing. The Congress is conveying its opposition to the temple construction and the issues of ED action and price rise are only excuses.”

“As the Congress could not have openly expressed its opposition to the temple, it has tried to give a hidden message. Despite being in power for most of the time since independence, the Congress did nothing to resolve the dispute while Modi found a solution to it in a peaceful manner,” he further added.