PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings

Jayesh Mandanka, a volunteer (swayamsevak) at the Akshardham Temple, shared that the temple has been beautifully decorated for Diwali over the last 32 years. “For the last 32 years, Akshardham Temple has been decorated just like this every Diwali with 10,000 diyas. This year too, it will continue till November 8 from 6 pm to 7.45 pm every evening. A beautiful glow garden has also been built here,” he said.