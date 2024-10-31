PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to the nation, expressing hopes for a healthy, happy, and prosperous future for all citizens.
Taking to X, PM Modi conveyed his Diwali greetings, saying, "Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha."
Several state leaders also joined in, sharing their best wishes on the occasion. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his hopes for the festival to inspire energy, enthusiasm, and positivity in the lives of all.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the great festival of lights, Deepawali. May this festival bring new energy, enthusiasm, and positivity in your life. I pray to Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha that all of your lives be filled with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune," CM Dhami said on X.
In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished the people a joyful and prosperous Diwali, while also reaffirming his commitment to advancing the development of Odisha.
"Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi wishes everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali and emphasises his commitment to building a developed Odisha and taking its glory to new heights," the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office shared in a statement.
Diwali, also known as the ‘Festival of Lights,’ symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, with celebrations taking place across India.
In Gujarat’s capital city of Gandhinagar, the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple will be illuminated with 10,000 traditional oil lamps (diyas) as part of the Diwali festivities. The celebrations also include the installation of a grand 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, crafted from 'panchdhatu' (a mix of five metals). The Pranpratishtha ceremony for the idol is scheduled for November 11.
Jayesh Mandanka, a volunteer (swayamsevak) at the Akshardham Temple, shared that the temple has been beautifully decorated for Diwali over the last 32 years. “For the last 32 years, Akshardham Temple has been decorated just like this every Diwali with 10,000 diyas. This year too, it will continue till November 8 from 6 pm to 7.45 pm every evening. A beautiful glow garden has also been built here,” he said.