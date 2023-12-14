Conrad Sangma Meets PM Modi, Finance Min; Seeks Support for Meghalaya's Growth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday.
Conrad Sangma expressed his gratitude to both PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman for their support for Meghalaya’s growth and progress. He further sought their continued support to achieve the targets set for the state.
In a message after the two separate meetings, CM Sangma said, "Today I met the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from congratulating him for the recently concluded elections I also apprised him of the detailed developmental works and status of different programs in Meghalaya. A brief report was submitted on this. He was very happy to see the works that is ongoing in the state. I also shared with him the vision for the state in the coming five years and sought his intervention in guiding us to achieve those targets. I also shared with him the vision of having the new Shillong township and administrative city."
Speaking on his second meeting, CM Sangma said, "My second meeting was with honourable finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. I briefed her about the different development projects going on through the capital investment fund that the Government of India is supporting. I requested her to support us further."
"The honourable Finance Minister has given a positive response and she has assured us of help and support. So we look forward to the support from the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister so that we can achieve the targets and goals set for Meghalaya," he added.
Meanwhile, taking to platform, Conrad Sangma wrote, "Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi. Expressed our gratitude for his unrelenting support to Meghalaya’s growth and sought his continued support to our mission for the State."
In another post, he wrote, "Pleased to meet Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, Smti. @nsitharaman ji to thank her for her support to our State and requested her continued support in pursuing our efforts for Meghalaya’s growth and progress."