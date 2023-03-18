Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Likely to be Completed Before Deadline: Officials

An office bearer of the Sriram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Friday said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh is likely to be completed months before the deadline.

In-charge of the trust's office at Ram Janambhoomi Prakash Gupta said, "We are confident that the temple will be completed three months before the due date. So we have advanced the deadline from December 2023 to September 2023. Now, the temple will get its final shape in September.”

"The sanctum sanctorum of the temple of Lord Rama will be octagonal and the temple is now taking shape. About 75 percent of the work of the first phase of the temple has been completed. Now, only 167 pillars are left to be installed in the temple. The construction of the roof will also start by May-June," he added.

According to reports, the new pictures of temple which were made public by the trust reveal that all the pillars in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple have been erected. It is to be noted that out of the 32 stairs twenty-four have been built to reach the sanctum sanctorum.

Trust member Dr. Anil Mishra said, "The construction work of the temple is progressing ahead of schedule. Soon the work of laying the beams of the sanctum sanctorum will begin."

“The work of carving about 200 beams of the roof of the Ram temple has been done," he further added.