Construction Work For Grand Ram Temple In Ayodhya 50% Complete

Half the construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed so far and the sanctum sanctorum and the first floor of the temple will be ready by December 2023, Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Tuesday.

According to Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum by January 2024.

The construction of the temple kickstarted at a rapid pace after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. PM Modi inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site on October 23 during his visit to Ayodhya this year.

Taking constant note of the progress of the construction, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking reports on the progress of construction work every month, according to the release.

"It has been informed by Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday that 50 percent work of temple construction has been completed and by December 2023, the sanctum sanctorum and first floor of the temple will be ready," it said.

According to the release, the main entrance of the temple will be 'Singh Dwar'. Granite stones are being used in the temple area of 2.77 acres. There will be 392 pillars in the Ram temple. A total of 12 gates will be constructed. There will be 160 pillars in the sanctum sanctorum and 132 pillars on the first floor.

"The temple will have teak wooden gates. There will be no effect of earthquakes on the temple. There is no use of bars in the temple, work is being done to connect stones with copper leaves. 5 temples will be built within the temple walls, and Panchdev temple will be constructed. Also, Surya Dev Temple and Vishnu Devta Temple are being built. On the first floor, the lion gate will be constructed at the front entrance, the dance pavilion, the colour pavilion and the esoteric pavilion will be constructed in front of it," the release said.

Detailing the progress of the temple construction, Champat Rai said that the main temple will be 350X250 feet and ground floor work will be done by December 2023.

"The Prime Minister has said that it is being made but special attention will have to be paid to its security. Also, it has to be seen that after the construction of the temple, when the tourists come here, then 5 km will be covered. How much pressure will this have on the population? Its outline will be prepared after consultation with the state government on the instructions of the PM," Rai said.