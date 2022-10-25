Miya Museum Row: Assam Miya Parishad GS Held In 2nd Major Arrest

The general secretary (GS) of Assam Miya Parishad, Abdul Baten Sheikh was on Tuesday taken into custody by Dhubri Police in Assam in connection with the Miya Museum controversy.

According to reports, Sheikh was arrested from his residence at Alamganj in Gauripur in the Dhubri district of Assam.

This comes after the president of Assam Miya Parishad, M Mohar Ali was taken in for questioning by Goalpara Police after a controversy stirred over the display of items belonging to Assamese culture at the museum.

Moreover, the Goalpara district administration also sealed the museum premises under orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who questioned the source of funds behind it.

Ali has been alleged to have set up the museum which has stoked up controversy and drew political brawl on the matter.

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma had mentioned that the police will investigate the source of funds behind the construction of the disputed museum.

The Assam CM said that a probe into the incident will be conducted in the coming days and those behind setting up the museum will be questioned.

He said that the management behind the museum will have to explain the reason behind displaying of several items that actually belong to Assamese culture at the museum.

Legal action will be taken against them if they fail to provide satisfactory reason behind the same, CM Sarma added.