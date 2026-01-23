Contemporary Women’s Writing Takes Center Stage at Raipur Literature Festival

A meaningful discussion on Contemporary Women’s Writing was held on the first day of the Raipur Literature Festival at the Lala Jagdalpuri Mandap, highlighting the evolving role of women’s voices in literature and society.

The session featured noted writers Indira Dangi, Shraddha Thawait, Jaya Jadwani and Sonali Mishra, who shared their perspectives on how women’s writing has moved beyond personal narratives to address larger social realities, struggles, inequalities and human sensitivities.

The speakers emphasised that contemporary women’s writing today reflects lived experiences while also questioning social structures and inspiring readers to think critically. Issues such as women's empowerment, equality, social justice and changing family and social frameworks were discussed in depth during the session.

Panellists noted that women’s writing has introduced new language, fresh perspectives and diverse concerns into literature, making it more inclusive, realistic and socially relevant. They underlined that contemporary women’s literature has emerged as a powerful medium for positive social change.

The discussion concluded with the view that women’s writing not only gives voice to women’s experiences but also strengthens social awareness and provides Indian literature with new direction, sensitivity and vision.

