Controversy Surrounds Inauguration of New Parliament House as Prez Murmu Excluded

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal echoed these sentiments, alleging that the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and its upper-caste, anti-backward mindset was responsible for the deliberate exclusion of the President and undermining the respect that her high constitutional office deserves.

In a tweet he said, "At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, then Hon’ble President Sh. Ramnath Kovind was kept away from the ceremony. At its inauguration, President Droupadi Murmu has been sidelined. It is the upper caste, anti-backward mindset of the RSS because of which they are denied the respect that their high constitutional office deserves. Their deliberate exclusion shows PM Modi will use them as tokens for his electoral politics, but will not allow them to be part of such significant and historic occasions."