New Building of Parliament is Going to Fill All of Us with Pride And Hope: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday after inaugurating the New Building of Parliament said that it is going to fill all of us with pride and hope.
PM Modi dedicated the New Parliament Building to the Nation by physically unveiling the plaque.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi saying, “आज का दिन हम सभी देशवासियों के लिए अविस्मरणीय है। संसद का नया भवन हम सभी को गर्व और उम्मीदों से भर देने वाला है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि यह दिव्य और भव्य इमारत जन-जन के सशक्तिकरण के साथ ही, राष्ट्र की समृद्धि और सामर्थ्य को नई गति और शक्ति प्रदान करेगी। (As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress).”
The momentous occasion was marked with prayers and full religious traditions. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020, in New Delhi at an event that was attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers, and ambassadors of different countries.
The construction of the new Parliament building was undertaken by Tata Project Limited, showcasing the country's democratic heritage. Spanning an impressive area of 64,500 square meters, the building boasts various modern facilities, including a library for Members of Parliament.
The new Parliament House has the capacity to accommodate 1,272 MPs for joint sessions, providing a spacious and technologically advanced environment for legislative proceedings. The construction project was completed at a total cost of Rs 862 crore.
In addition to the inauguration, a special commemorative coin of Rs 75 will also be unveiled as part of the momentous event, symbolizing the significance of the occasion.
In the grand ceremony, the Prime Minister installed the sacred 'Sengol' from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha chamber of the newly constructed Parliament building. After performing puja and receiving the historic 'Sengol' from high priests of various adheenams or maths in Tamil Nadu, Modi placed it next to the Speaker's chair. The 'Sengol' is now adopted as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal, a significant move made by Modi.
Amidst Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to seek blessings for the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Showing reverence, Modi prostrated before the 'Sengol' and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu, holding the holy scepter.
In a ceremonial procession accompanied by the enchanting tunes of "nadaswaram" and Vedic mantras, Modi carried the 'Sengol' to the new Parliament building. He installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber. The installation marks the integration of the sacred symbol into the nation's legislative proceedings.