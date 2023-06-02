Coromandel Express Collides with Derailed Coaches in Odisha, Several Injured

A distressing incident occurred when the Coromandel Express collided with derailed coaches of another train, resulting in injuries to at least 179 individuals. The incident took place near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening, raising concerns about the possibility of people being trapped amidst the wreckage.
Amitabh Sharma, the spokesperson for the Railway Ministry, informed reporters that the Coromandel Express, en route from Kolkata to Chennai, collided with the derailed coaches of a train traveling from Bengaluru to Kolkata.
Rescue operations are currently underway under the supervision of Sudhanshu Sarangi, the chief of Odisha Fire Services. Medical colleges and hospitals in the vicinity of Balasore have been put on high alert to address the situation effectively.
To aid in the search for trapped passengers and facilitate their rescue, more than a hundred personnel from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and its state counterpart have been deployed. They are tirelessly working to navigate through the debris and provide assistance to those in need.
In response to the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to visit the accident site and assess the situation firsthand.