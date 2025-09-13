"Cowardly Escape from Hearing People's Cries": Kharge on Modi's Manipur Roadshow

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has heavily criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur, saying that his “only 3-hour pit stop’ is just a tokenism and an insult to the wounded people.

Taking to the social media platform “X”, PM Modi said, “Your so-called ROADSHOW in Imphal and Churachandpur today is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!”

Kharge showed his disappointment towards the government’s failure to hear the cries of people in pain relief camps.

According to Kharge, PM Modi’s government is responsible for National Security and border patrol, and now the Union Govt is again delaying. “The BJP which was responsible for maintaining Law & Order in the state and it is now the Union Govt which is again dithering,” he wrote on ‘X’.

PM Modi’s last visit to Manipur was in 2022 for the election. Kharge questioned that, though he made 46 foreign trips, he did not make a single visit to Manipur.

“You made 46 foreign trips since, but not a single visit to share two words of sympathy with your own citizens. Your last visit to Manipur? January 2022 — for elections! Your “Double Engine” has bulldozed the innocent lives of Manipur,” he questioned.

“You and HM Amit Shah’s gross incompetence and complicity in betraying all communities was shielded from scrutiny, by imposing President’s Rule in the state. Violence still continues,” he added.

The senior Congress leader stated that PM Modi is organizing the “grand welcome ceremony” for himself only, not to benefit the Manipur’s people.

He wrote, “You are organising a GRAND WELCOME ceremony for your self. It is a CRUEL PRICK to the wounds of those still suffering because of your own abdication of basic CONSTITUTIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES!”

.@narendramodi ji



Your 3-hour PIT STOP in Manipur is not compassion — it’s farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people.



Your so-called ROADSHOW in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 13, 2025

