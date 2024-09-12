CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Passes Away

Yechury had been in critical condition over the past few days and was reliant on respiratory support. According to sources, the veteran leader passed away at 3:05 pm.

The CPI(M) announced on Tuesday that the 72-year-old leader had been receiving treatment for an acute respiratory tract infection in the ICU at AIIMS, Delhi. He had been admitted to the hospital on August 19 for a pneumonia-like chest infection.