CPI(M) Demands Probe into UP-Registered Bikes Parked in Agartala

The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura has demanded a probe into several Uttar Pradesh registered motorcycles parked at the premises of a state government-run hostel in Agartala.

Several bikes with Uttar Pradesh registration numbers were parked at the government-run Shahid Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel near the Civil Secretariat for the past one week.

Tripura CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Choudhury has written to state chief secretary JK Sinha and also to the election commission of India demanding an “impartial inquiry” into the matter to ascertain ownership of the motorcycles.

Choudhury said, “Before the last Assembly election in 2018, BJP had distributed among its workers hundreds of bikes. Those bikes were used to carry on repression on the opposition supporters and subvert democratic rights of the common people.”

He added that the people of Tripura have witnessed “terrible attacks” perpetrated by the bike-borne ‘gangsters’ of the ruling BJP who carried on “ransacking, looting, destroying and arson” of innumerable houses belonging to the opposition party supporters.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev wrote a letter to the DGP demanding a probe into the procurement of several bikes bearing UP registration number in the state.