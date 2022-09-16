Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Join BJP On Sept 19

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will join the BJP on Monday.

Amarinder Singh is also likely to merge his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP in the New Delhi on September 19, said PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal.

Notably, the development comes days after Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

"Had a very productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Discussed various issues pertaining to National security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab," Singh had tweeted.

Earlier this year, Amarinder Singh ties with Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and had fought the polls in alliance with BJP.