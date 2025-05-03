CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani National

In a move underscoring concerns over national security, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday dismissed a constable from service for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national. The jawan, Constable/GD Munir Ahmed of the 41st Battalion, was sacked with immediate effect after it was found that he had violated service conduct rules and posed a potential risk to national security.

The CRPF, in an official statement, stated: “CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.”

The development comes just a day after Ahmed was transferred from the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir zone to Bhopal. According to reports, Ahmed had submitted a request to the CRPF in 2023 seeking permission to marry Minal Khan, a resident of Sialkot, Pakistan. However, before any decision was taken on his application, he proceeded with the marriage on May 24, 2024, solemnised through video conferencing facilitated by clerics in both India and Pakistan.

The matter came to light earlier this week following an order for Minal Khan’s deportation after India revoked visas of Pakistani nationals in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Minal, who had entered India on a visitor visa and later applied for a long-term visa, was en route to the Attari border for deportation when the Jammu and Kashmir High Court granted her last-minute interim relief on April 30. Following the court’s direction, she was sent back to Jammu.

Advocate Ankush Sharma, representing Minal Khan, told ANI, “Munir Ahmed, a CRPF constable, married Pakistani national Minal Khan 2.5 months ago. She had entered India on a visiting visa and applied for a long-term visa. Positive recommendations were sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs after she appeared for an interview.”

However, in light of the recent terror incident, her lack of a valid long-term visa prompted authorities to initiate her deportation, a decision temporarily stayed by the court.

Minal Khan, speaking to PTI, appealed to the Indian government to allow families to remain united. “We should be allowed to stay with the family,” she said, while also condemning the Pahalgam attack, calling for strict action against the perpetrators.