Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Manipur's Jiribam Following Encounter

The Jiribam district administration in Manipur has imposed several restrictions on the movement and gatherings in the area following rising tensions.
The District Magistrate issued an order prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons that is likely to turn unlawful, as well as "movement of any person outside their respective residences."
The order further restricts the carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones, or any other lethal weapons and sharp-edged articles or objects that can be used as offensive weapons.
Earlier today, an encounter erupted between suspected militants and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Manipur's Jiribam. Several militants were killed in the encounter, as per reports. Meanwhile, some CRPF personnel also sustained injuries in the skirmish. Initial reports suggest that 11 militants were gunned down in the encounter.
"Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the place of encounter by the security forces," confirmed Manipur Police.