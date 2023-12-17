CRPF Sub-Inspector Killed, Policeman Injured in Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter

In an encounter with Naxals on Sunday in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, a sub-inspector of the Central authorities Reserve Force (CRPF) was killed and a policeman was injured, according to police.
The district police have identified the deceased sub-inspector as CRPF 165th Battalion's Sudhakar Reddy.
Ramu, the injured constable, is receiving first aid and has been transported by air to a medical facility.
"Four suspects have been taken into custody and an intensive search of the surrounding area is being done by the CRPF, Cobra and District Force," said the police.
More information is anticipated.