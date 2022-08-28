Crucial Congress Working Committee Meet Today

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss and approve the final schedule for the election of Congress president.

It is expected that the CWC will hold a virtual meeting at 3:30 pm.

AICC General Secretary in charge KC Venugopal tweeted, “A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.”

This comes in the backdrop of the party's senior leader Gulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday.

Sonia Gandhi is currently the working president of the Congress and is in the United States for medical treatment with both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi accompanying her.

Meanwhile, the Congress party completed the internal election process. The party had announced that the election for the post of president would be held between August 21 and September 20 but despite several attempts, Rahul Gandhi has not cleared his stance till now.