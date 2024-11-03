"...Crucial For Jharkhand's Future": Amit Shah Unveils BJP's Poll Manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Sunday, emphasizing that these elections represent more than just a chance to change the government; they are crucial for determining the future of Jharkhand.
"This election in Jharkhand is not just an election to change the government, but an election to ensure the future of Jharkhand," Shah stated during the manifesto launch event in Ranchi. He urged the people of Jharkhand to reflect on whether they desire a government plagued by corruption or a BJP-led administration dedicated to development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
"Do they want a government that endangers the identity, land and women of Jharkhand by allowing infiltration, or do they want a Bharatiya Janata Party government that protects the borders?" he asked. Shah expressed confidence that the BJP's Sankalp Patra resonates with the hopes of marginalized communities, including backward classes, the poor, tribals, and Dalits.
"We are releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' today, the Bharatiya Janata Party stands out from all other parties. Because the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party in the country's politics that does what it says. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to power, we have fulfilled all the resolutions. This is our track record, and that is why the people of Jharkhand, especially the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits, are looking towards our 'Sankalp Patra' with great hope," he added.
The Union Home Minister also criticized the government of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, claiming that tribal safety in the state is at risk. "The number of tribals in Santhal Pargana is continuously decreasing. Infiltrators are coming here and luring our daughters and marrying them and occupying the land. If this is not stopped, then neither the culture of Jharkhand, nor the employment, land, or daughters here will be safe. That is why the BJP is moving ahead with the slogan of securing 'Roti, Beti, Maati,'" he said.
Additionally, Shah launched an attack on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, alleging they have permitted infiltrators to encroach upon tribal lands. "BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand, and we will drive out these infiltrators. We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women. Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand," he declared.
The manifesto launch was attended by prominent figures, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Seth, and BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi.
The elections for the 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the vote counting taking place on November 23. In the previous assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha secured 30 seats, the BJP won 25, and Congress claimed 16 seats.