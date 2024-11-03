"...Crucial For Jharkhand's Future": Amit Shah Unveils BJP's Poll Manifesto

"We are releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' today, the Bharatiya Janata Party stands out from all other parties. Because the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party in the country's politics that does what it says. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to power, we have fulfilled all the resolutions. This is our track record, and that is why the people of Jharkhand, especially the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits, are looking towards our 'Sankalp Patra' with great hope," he added.