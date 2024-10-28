Jharkhand: Himanta Finds an Election Issue in Muslims

Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s co-in-charge for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma, issued a strong call for action against what he termed "infiltrators" in Jharkhand.
Addressing the media on Monday, Sarma highlighted an alleged demographic shift, claiming the state’s Muslim population is increasing while the tribal population is steadily declining—a trend he attributes to infiltration from Bangladesh, particularly in the tribal-dominated Santhal Pargana region.
“I ignite fire against infiltrators, just as Lord Hanuman set fire in Lanka. We have to set fire against infiltrators and make Jharkhand a golden land,” Sarma declared. He expressed that BJP’s main goal in the Jharkhand polls is to remove infiltrators, arguing that their presence threatens the local culture and identity.
“Our priority isn’t just winning the election. It's ensuring that Santhal Pargana is rid of infiltrators and that justice is served for the local women,” Sarma emphasized.
Sarma pointed to statistical trends, questioning how the Muslim population could rise so significantly every five years. “Not every Muslim is an infiltrator, but it’s basic math. Are families here having 10 to 12 children each? If not, then people are certainly coming in from outside,” he argued, underscoring that this trend undermines the state’s tribal identity and risks destabilizing local communities.
BJP’s emphasis on the infiltration issue has become a defining plank in its campaign against the Hemant Soren-led coalition government, with Sarma asserting that his party would enforce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) if elected.
"We intend to implement NRC in Santhal Pargana to safeguard the region’s tribal heritage and prevent further demographic shifts caused by illegal immigration," he stated, reflecting BJP’s broader campaign strategy that ties regional identity preservation to national security concerns.
Sarma's remarks come amid heightened political momentum for the BJP in Jharkhand, marked by high-profile recruitments from opposition ranks. Following a recent event in Ranchi, former Congress Working President Manas Sinha joined the BJP, while former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren also switched allegiance to the BJP in August, voicing similar concerns over infiltration and the preservation of tribal identity.
The BJP's assertions gained traction following a leaked Jharkhand government document allegedly suggesting that intruders receive training in local madrasas and access fake Aadhar cards. Sarma pointed to the letter as evidence, suggesting systemic efforts to integrate illegal immigrants into local communities.
The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with results slated for November 23.