Crude Bomb Explosion Claims Minor's Life in West Bengal, 2 Others Injured

A minor boy lost his life and two others sustained severe injuries after a crude bomb explosion in West Bengal’s Hooghly on Monday, reports said.
The blast reportedly occurred at Pandua in Hooghly near a pond where the group of boys was playing.
Reportedly, immediately after the incident, the three injured were rushed to Pandua Hospital, where, unfortunately, one of the minors succumbed to his injuries. The other two were transferred to Chunchura Imambara Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.
The Hooghly Rural Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, reports added.