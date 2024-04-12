Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Arrests Mastermind, Bomb Planter Near Kolkata

According to an NIA spokesperson, "The absconders in Rameswaram Cafe blast case: Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib were traced out to their hideout near Kolkata and were apprehended by NIA team." The West Bengal Police, in a joint operation with the NIA, arrested the accused from Purba Medinipur district. They were found staying in a hotel in Digha under false identities.