Customized Tiger-Faced Aircraft To Fly Cheetahs From Namibia To India
The aircraft on which eight cheetahs will be bought from southern Africa to India has been intricately painted with the country’s national animal, tiger, on its front.
The photo was shared by the High Commission of India on Twitter with the caption, “A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger.”
Notably, the first batch of cheetahs will be flown from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Sheopur of Madhya Pradesh on September 17. This was informed by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).
"We are getting eight cheetahs out of which five are female and three are male at Kuno National Park, Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh." said NTCA Member Secretary S P Yadav.
The NTCA was constituted under section 38 L (1) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
The big cat species will be reintroduced in India after 70 years since being declared extinct in 1952.