Customized Tiger-Faced Aircraft To Fly Cheetahs From Namibia To India

The aircraft on which eight cheetahs will be bought from southern Africa to India has been intricately painted with the country’s national animal, tiger, on its front.

The photo was shared by the High Commission of India on Twitter with the caption, “A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger.”

Notably, the first batch of cheetahs will be flown from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Sheopur of Madhya Pradesh on September 17. This was informed by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).