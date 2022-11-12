Customs Dept Stops King Khan at Mumbai Airport Over Luxury Watches

Customs department on Friday stopped Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan for hours at Mumbai Airport as he and those accompanying him were carrying some luxury watches in their baggage.

According to reports, he was returning from Sharjah after attending an event and landed at Terminal 3 of the airport on a private jet.

The customs department found the luxury watches in the baggage when the actor and those accompanying him were leaving the terminal.

Shah Rukh had to pay Rs. 6.83 lakhs in Customs Duty before he was allowed to leave the airport.

He and his manager were allowed to leave however, some members of his entourage, including his bodyguard, were allowed to leave only around morning.

It may be mentioned that the packaging of six luxury watches were also found in the baggage of Shah Rukh.