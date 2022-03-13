CWC Meet Ends, Sonia Gandhi to Continue as Congress President

The Congress Working Committee has reaffirmed faith on the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and has decided that the Congress interim President will continue to be the party president.

This decision was taken at the Congress Working Committee meeting that lasted for five hours in New Delhi on Sunday.

Goa in-charge of Congress party Dinesh Gundu Rao said that a detailed discussion was held about the state elections at the CWC meeting and ways for preparing for the forthcoming elections was also planned.

As per sources, the party will hold a "Chintan Shivir" (brainstorming session) soon.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram, Harish Rawat, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal attended the meeting.

Among other top leaders present in the meet were Chhattishgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Shaktisinh Gohil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rajiv Shukla, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tewari.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

