Cyclone Asani Likely To Intensify In The Next 24 Hours: IMD

The ministry further informed that the Andaman and Nicobar Administration was ready with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures to protect its population and restore infrastructural damages.

In addition, fishing, tourism and shipping activities have been halted in view of the cyclone.

Fishermen have been advised to return from sea while Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have been put on standby. On top of that, central ministries are ready with assistance if required, the Ministry of Home Affairs added.

Officials said that the Union Home Secretary has directed the Central Ministries and Agencies to keep regular watch and stay in touch with Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

The IMD had earlier notified that Cyclone Asani, the first cyclone of the year, is set to develop over the Bay of Bengal around March 21.