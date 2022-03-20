Cyclone Asani Likely To Intensify In The Next 24 Hours: IMD

Cyclone Asani is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.
The weather agency took to Twitter to write, “At 1130 hours IST of today, Depression over southeast of Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay centred near 10.4°N/92.8°E, about 140 km north of Car Nicobar, 140 km south of Port Blair. To move nearly northwards along and off A & N Islands, intensify into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours.”
Notably, Indian Coast Guard ships have been guiding fishermen out at sea and issued weather warnings today as the cyclone is set to make landfall, reported ANI.
The meteorological department informed today that the low-pressure area in South East of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by March 21.
Earlier, in an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had been deployed in Port Blair and that additional teams were ready and will be airlifted if required.
The ministry further informed that the Andaman and Nicobar Administration was ready with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures to protect its population and restore infrastructural damages.
In addition, fishing, tourism and shipping activities have been halted in view of the cyclone.
Fishermen have been advised to return from sea while Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have been put on standby. On top of that, central ministries are ready with assistance if required, the Ministry of Home Affairs added.
Officials said that the Union Home Secretary has directed the Central Ministries and Agencies to keep regular watch and stay in touch with Andaman and Nicobar Administration.
The IMD had earlier notified that Cyclone Asani, the first cyclone of the year, is set to develop over the Bay of Bengal around March 21.