Gap Between Both Covishield Doses Reduced To 8-16 Weeks

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Sunday recommended the administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield between eight to 16 weeks after the first dose.

Notably, the second dose of Covishield is currently given between 12 to 16 weeks under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination plan.

India’s top immunisation body though is yet to suggest any changes to the schedule for Bharat Biotech produced Covaxin, the second dose of which is administered 28 days after the first.

Meanwhile, the recommendation for Covishield is yet to be implemented in the national vaccination programme.

An official was quoted as saying, “The latest recommendation of NTAGI is based on recent global scientific evidence derived from programmatic data.”