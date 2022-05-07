Cyclone Asani: Warning Issued to 18 Districts of Odisha

A warning has been issued to 18 districts of Odisha, including Puri and Cuttack in view of a cyclonic storm forming over the Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on May 10, causing heavy rains in the east coast states.

The low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression on Saturday evening and into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD in its bulletin on Friday said, “A low pressure area is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by 7th May evening and into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 8th May evening. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and reach westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on 10th May.”

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena has issued an alert to collectors of 18 districts, reported PTI.

The districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.

Jena assured that the state government is well-prepared to face any cyclone, and said there is nothing to worry about.

Following the forecast, the Odisha government has kept disaster response and fire services teams on standby. As many as 17 teams of NDRF, 20 teams of ODRAF and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert, the report stated.