Horoscope Today, May 7: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Star - you will be emotionally balance. You will be getting new news as well. You will be moving towards better direction, but do not forget to be very grateful about everything in life. Health wise check your pressure.

Angel Message – Spread Love and be the centre of divine love

Lucky Color –Blue and yellow

Lucky Number – 2 and 10





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)





Tarot Card - 8 of Wands – Good news is on its way in different sectors. Finally you are moving into a new direction. Travelling is on the cards. Take actions and fulfill your goals. Health wise do some exercise.

.

Angel Message – do some charity.

Lucky Color –Brown and green

Lucky Number – 4 and 8

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The wheel of fortune - It’s time for you to get rewarded for your hard work. Change in fortune and luck is in your favor .Financial gain .you will also get new opportunity .Health wise take more water.

Angel Message – Harmony is your energy.

Lucky Color –Yellow and Blue

Lucky Number – 1, 10 and 11

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- Two of Cups – Love is in the air. Money flow is constant. Happy times in relationship .Great to start a partnership in business or personal life. Health wise spent some time in nature

Angel Message – love will bring peace in your life.

Lucky Color –Yellow and White

Lucky Number – 2, 4 and 6





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Three of Cups – Time for some celebration .This cards indicates team work .Financial gain in partnership. A female will bring good news to your life. Good time to travel as well. Health wise check your pressure.

Angel Message – Time for you to gain some knowledge before you start something new.

Lucky Color –Yellow, Pink and White

Lucky Number – 3,10 and 5

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The Lovers – New relationship or if you are waiting for someone to say yes this the right time. Good time to start a new job or business. Relationship will get new meaning .You will receive divine guidance .Health wise you need some good sleep

Angel Message – you will get divine Strength to move ahead.

Lucky Color –Red, Green and Yellow

Lucky Number – 5 and 10

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Three of swords - Hearts breaks is on the card. Don’t trust people blindly. Don’t get into any argument this week may lead in unnecessary tension. Have patience. Health wise need some me time

Angel Message – Time for you to gain some wisdom from the grater source.

Lucky Color – white and Yellow

Lucky Number – 2 and 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 5 of cups – Take care of your spending. May loose something precious be careful. Take care of your emotions. Practice some deep breathing exercise

Angel Message – Time to heal yourself. Take rest and spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – white and yellow

Lucky Number – 4 and 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- King of Pentacles – Financial gain. Loans repayment. Little stubborn with decisions. You will save some money. Health wise check you sitting posture.

Angel Message – You will discover new things in life

Lucky Color – Black and White

Lucky Number - 4 and 8

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Death card –End of an old pattern. All your misery, drama, trauma will end. New news or beginning is coming .Be Humble. Health wise listen to your doctor

Angel Message – You need some healing for your emotional and mental health

Lucky Color – Blue and White

Lucky Number – 8

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card - 4 of Wands – It’s time for celebration and enjoy your life. Single people will find love. Time to buy new property .Spent some time in nature.

Angel Message – Don’t worry Be happy.

Lucky Color – Yellow, white and Red

Lucky Number – 4 and 8.

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 10 of Wands – today you will be little over work. You will be struggling to establish yourself. Avoid fights and learn to say no. Give some time to yourself to heal.

Angel Message – you will get long due justice .

Lucky Color – Navy Blue and white

Lucky Number – 5 and 9

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.