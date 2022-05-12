Assamese Added to Google Translate

Google on Wednesday announced that Assamese was finally added to Google Translate along with seven other Indian languages including Mizo from Mizoram and Meiteilon from Manipur.

Officials at Google stated that among the latest update where they added 24 new languages to Google Translate, Sanskrit was the most requested language.

The officials further stated that the first languages from Northeast India are being added to Google Translate.

Of the 24 new languages, the eight newly added languages are Sanskrit, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Dogri, Konkani, Maithili, Mizo and Meiteilon (Manipuri).

With this, the total number of Indian languages supported by the service now stands at 19.

The announcement was made at the annual Google conference I/O that began late on Wednesday night.

The languages are below, and the stats are from Google’s estimations of popularity worldwide.

1. Assamese, is used by about 25 million people in Northeast India

2. Aymara, used by about two million people in Bolivia, Chile, and Peru

3. Bambara, used by about 14 million people in Mali

4. Bhojpuri, used by about 50 million people in Northern India, Nepal, and Fiji

5. Dhivehi, used by about 300,000 people in the Maldives

6. Dogri, used by about three million people in Northern India

7. Ewe, used by about seven million people in Ghana and Togo

8. Guarani is used by about seven million people in Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina, and Brazil

9. Ilocano, used by about 10 million people in Northern Philippines

10. Konkani, used by about two million people in Central India

11. Krio is used by about four million people in Sierra Leone

12. Kurdish (Shoran), used by about eight million people, mostly in Iraq

13. Lingala is used by about 45 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Angola and the Republic of South Sudan

14. Luganda, used by about 20 million people in Uganda and Rwanda

15. Maithili, used by about 34 million people in Northern India

16. Meiteilon (Manipuri), used by about two million people in Northeast India

17. Mizo, used by about 830,000 people in Northeast India

18. Oromo is used by about 37 million people in Ethiopia and Kenya

19. Quechua, used by about 10 million people in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, and surrounding countries

20. Sanskrit, used by about 20,000 people in India

21. Sepedi, used by about 14 million people in South Africa

22. Tigrinya, used by about eight million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia

23. Tsonga, used by about seven million people in Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe

24. Twi, used by about 11 million people in Ghana