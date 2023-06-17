Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah Conducts Aerial Survey in Gujarat’s Kutch

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said, “Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy) at 1130 hours IST of today, the 17th June, 2023 over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat about 70 km southeast of Barmer and 160 km southwest of Jodhpur. To weaken into a Depression during next 06 hours.”

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch.