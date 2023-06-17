Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah Conducts Aerial Survey in Gujarat’s Kutch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by Cyclone 'Biparjoy' in Gujarat’s Kutch on Saturday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also accompanied the Union Home Minister.
After this, Amit Shah also met the affected people who have been admitted at the Mandvi Civil Hospital. He then visited the Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and reviewed food materials and other facilities being provided to the affected people.
The Union home minister is also slated to hold a press conference in Bhuj at 5 pm today.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said, “Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy) at 1130 hours IST of today, the 17th June, 2023 over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat about 70 km southeast of Barmer and 160 km southwest of Jodhpur. To weaken into a Depression during next 06 hours.”
Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch.
A total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and reshifted to NDH School Dwarka after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal areas of the state on Thursday evening.
According to NDRF, the evacuated civilians include 82 men, 27 women and 15 children.
On the other hand, the Gujarat government on Friday announced that cash doles of Rs 100 per day to adults and Rs 60 per day to minors who have been affected by the cyclonic storm. An official statement said that those who have been evacuated to safer places will be eligible for cash doles for a maximum of five days.