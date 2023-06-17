Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah to visit Affected Areas in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kutch and Jakhau port in Gujarat on Saturday to take stock of the situation in areas affected by cyclone Biparjoy, Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey told reporters in Gandhinagar. The home minister will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers.



The home minister will visit Kutch to review the situation in areas affected by the cyclone, a home ministry official said. Shah will first conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and vist Jakhau port in Kutch, and Mandvi, stated a PTI report.

Amit Shah is also expected to meet those affected by the cyclone in sheltor homes.

Later, he will also visit Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and review food and other facilities being distributed among those affected, the official said.

The cyclone has left many displaced. More than one lakh individuals have been evacuated in Gujarat, said NDRF DG Atul Karwal. He added that more than 4000 hoardings were taken down so that they don't become deadly flying objects as strong winds blow. Along with this, the cyclone has also left many villages without power, the report stated.

"The cyclone caused extensive financial loss to the state power utility - Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited - with 5,120 electricity poles getting damaged," said Pandey told reporters in Gandhinagar on Thursday. The damage done includes 5,120 electricity poles, which has rendered over 4,600 villages without any power.



The power supply has been restored in 3,580 villages, while more than 1,000 are still without electricity, officials said.





Many parts of the country has also witnessed the effects of the cyclone. While government has reported zero casualties in Gujarat, three were reported dead due to the cyclone in Mumbai.



As the cyclone moved into Rajasthan in the form of a deep depression, rainfall began in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and nearby areas on Friday with wind speed in some areas reaching 40 to 50 km per hour.



The weather department has issued a "red alert" for extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Barmer, Jalore on Saturday. Very heavy rains are likely in Jodhpur, Pali and Sirohi while Jaisalmer, Rajsamand, Udaipur and Dungarpur districts may receive heavy rains.