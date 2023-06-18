Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy Rainfall in Gujarat & Rajasthan, Train Services Disrupted

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the cyclone breached railway tracks at five locations in Rajasthan. Timely action was taken by the Railways to divert passenger trains, while efforts are underway on a war footing to restore the tracks. Western Railways also announced the cancellation of over a dozen trains due to the cyclone's impact.

