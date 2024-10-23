Cyclone 'DANA' Intensifies: Odisha and West Bengal Brace for Severe Weather

The cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) has been observed over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, moving northwest at a speed of 12 kmph.
As of 1430 hours IST on October 23, the storm was centered near latitude 16.9° N and longitude 89.1° E, approximately 460 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 490 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha), and 540 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed in a statement.
"The storm is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by early morning on October 24, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, before making landfall between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara, during the night of October 24 into the morning of October 25, 2024," the statement reads.
Rainfall and Wind Warnings: Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated across most areas, with heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) expected at isolated locations over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Puri, and Khorda districts of Odisha beginning from the evening of October 23.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted in several districts, including Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Dhenkanal on October 24 and 25, with isolated areas possibly receiving extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 21 cm). Similarly, light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely in South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Kolkata districts in West Bengal on October 24 and 25.
Regarding wind warnings, gale winds of 65-75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph, are currently prevailing in the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and are expected to increase to 70-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph from the evening of October 23 to the morning of October 24.
The northwest Bay of Bengal will experience squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, increasing to gale speeds of 70-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph from the evening of October 23 until the night of October 24. Wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph are forecasted along the coasts of north Odisha and east Medinipur district of West Bengal during this period.
Storm Surge and Sea Conditions: A storm surge of 1.0 to 2.0 meters above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore in Odisha, as well as East Medinipur in West Bengal, during landfall. Additionally, a surge of 0.5 to 1.0 meter is expected to affect the South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal and Jagatsingpur district of Odisha.
Sea conditions are expected to be high until the evening of October 24, improving gradually thereafter. Fishermen are advised to suspend all fishing operations from October 23 to 25 in the Central and North Bay of Bengal, and they should not venture into the Eastcentral or adjoining areas of the Westcentral Bay of Bengal until October 24. Furthermore, northwest and northeast Bay of Bengal coasts and areas along Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh should be avoided until the morning of October 25.
Expected Impact and Suggested Actions: The impending storm may cause major damage to thatched houses, uproot trees, disrupt power and communication lines, and cause significant damage to roads and standing crops. Low-lying areas may experience localized flooding, waterlogging, and disruption of traffic due to heavy rainfall.
In light of the storm, residents in affected districts of Odisha and West Bengal, including Baleswar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Kolkata, should be evacuated to safer locations. It is advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and regulate port and maritime activities during the storm. Authorities recommend staying away from vulnerable structures, monitoring traffic advisories, and avoiding areas prone to waterlogging.
As the storm approaches, it is crucial for residents in the affected areas to take all necessary precautions and stay updated with official weather advisories.