Cyclone 'DANA' Intensifies: Odisha and West Bengal Brace for Severe Weather

In light of the storm, residents in affected districts of Odisha and West Bengal, including Baleswar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Kolkata, should be evacuated to safer locations. It is advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and regulate port and maritime activities during the storm. Authorities recommend staying away from vulnerable structures, monitoring traffic advisories, and avoiding areas prone to waterlogging.

As the storm approaches, it is crucial for residents in the affected areas to take all necessary precautions and stay updated with official weather advisories.