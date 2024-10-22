Pre-Cyclone Watch Issued for Odisha and West Bengal; No Impact on Assam & NE

Warnings have also been issued regarding wind conditions. Squally winds are likely to reach speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph today, increasing to 70-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph from the evening of October 23 until the morning of October 24. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal from October 22 to 24, and similar warnings apply for adjoining areas of the Westcentral Bay of Bengal on October 23 and 24, as well as the North Bay of Bengal and the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal from October 23 to 25.