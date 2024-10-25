Cyclone Dana Makes Landfall in Odisha: Trees Uprooted, Roads Blocked

Several trees were uprooted, and roads blocked in Odisha's Bhadrak district as Cyclone Dana made landfall early Friday, bringing gusty winds and incessant rainfall to the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that wind speeds in Odisha reached 100-110 kmph, with gusts up to 120 kmph.
In an update posted on X, the IMD stated, "The severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 12 kmph and is currently centered over north coastal Odisha, approximately 15 km north of Dhamara and 30 km north-northwest of the Habalikhati nature camp in Bhitarkanika." The IMD added that the landfall process is expected to continue for the next 1-2 hours.
The cyclone is forecast to move west-northwest across northern Odisha and gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm by midday on Thursday, October 25, according to the IMD. The storm is being monitored by the Doppler weather radar in Paradip.
Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, revealed that 10 districts are likely to be affected by the cyclone, impacting 60 blocks, 2,131 villages, 12 urban local bodies, and 55 urban wards. He confirmed that the evacuation process has concluded, with over 3.77 lakh people already relocated to safety. Relief operations are ongoing, with 7,307 relief centers set up across the state, of which 4,756 are already operational. Additionally, 6,454 domestic animals have been evacuated, and 213 medical teams, along with 120 veterinary teams, have been deployed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a review of the state's preparedness in coordination with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, assuring full central support. Odisha has established 5,209 cyclone shelters and relocated over 3.62 lakh people from vulnerable areas, including 3,654 pregnant women who were moved to nearby hospitals.
To manage the cyclone’s impact, the state has deployed 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units, and 220 Fire Services teams across the affected districts.