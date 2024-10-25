Cyclone Dana Makes Landfall in Odisha: Trees Uprooted, Roads Blocked

Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, revealed that 10 districts are likely to be affected by the cyclone, impacting 60 blocks, 2,131 villages, 12 urban local bodies, and 55 urban wards. He confirmed that the evacuation process has concluded, with over 3.77 lakh people already relocated to safety. Relief operations are ongoing, with 7,307 relief centers set up across the state, of which 4,756 are already operational. Additionally, 6,454 domestic animals have been evacuated, and 213 medical teams, along with 120 veterinary teams, have been deployed.