Cyclone 'DANA': Several Trains Cancelled, Flight Operations Suspended

Odisha is preparing to evacuate nearly 1 million people from coastal districts as Cyclone 'DANA' intensifies and approaches the Odisha coast, with landfall expected by October 25.
As per reports, West Bengal has already relocated over 114,000 residents to shelters as a precautionary measure.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'DANA' is currently about 420 kilometres southeast of Paradip and is expected to bring wind speeds of up to 120 km/h (75 mph). The storm is predicted to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port by Friday morning.
As per reports, the Eastern and South Eastern Railways have cancelled a significant number of trains on October 24 and 25 due to the approaching cyclone.
Meanwhile, as an additional safety measure, the Kolkata airport authorities have suspended flight operations fro 15 hours from 6 pm of October 24, reports said.
“In view of cyclone DANA's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” an AAI spokesperson said.
On the other hand, Odisha’s Power Department has established emergency helplines and deployed disaster management teams. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also activated 56 teams across five states, focusing heavily on Odisha and West Bengal.
IMD forecasts indicate that the cyclone will likely intensify into a severe storm, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in several districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, and Hooghly.