Cyclone 'DANA': Several Trains Cancelled, Flight Operations Suspended

Meanwhile, as an additional safety measure, the Kolkata airport authorities have suspended flight operations fro 15 hours from 6 pm of October 24, reports said.

“In view of cyclone DANA's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” an AAI spokesperson said.