Cyclone DANA To Make Landfall Tonight

Cyclone Dana, a severe cyclonic storm, is rapidly approaching the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting landfall between midnight on October 24 and early October 25. The storm is expected to bring wind speeds ranging from 100 to 120 km/h, prompting widespread evacuations and safety measures in vulnerable coastal regions.
Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall along the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal, particularly between Puri and Sagar Island. The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 100-110 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 120 km/h. The storm is likely to pass near Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port, bringing heavy rain, potential flooding, and tidal surges in low-lying areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken twice with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to assess the state's preparedness. The Chief Minister briefed him on the ongoing evacuations and the deployment of rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF). Union Minister Amit Shah also assured full support from the central government to manage the situation.
Authorities in Odisha and West Bengal have evacuated lakhs of residents from high-risk areas. Schools have been closed, over 400 trains canceled, and flight operations at Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports suspended. Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, confirmed the mobilization of 385 rescue teams, including the NDRF, ODRAF, and local police, for evacuation and road clearance. Around 3.5 lakh people have been relocated to over 4,700 relief centres.
Parts of Jharkhand, particularly the Kolhan region, are also bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Dana progresses. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the state, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 60 km/h. Schools have been closed in the affected areas, and NDRF teams have been deployed to handle emergencies.
Rail and air services have been severely affected. Over 200 trains have been canceled by East Coast Railways and South Eastern Railways. Flight operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport are suspended until Friday morning, with airlines parking and securing all planes ahead of the storm.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is closely monitoring the situation from the state secretariat. She has urged citizens to remain calm, follow evacuation instructions, and avoid spreading misinformation. Over 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated in the state, and relief camps have been set up, with officials on standby to manage the aftermath.
Both Odisha and West Bengal governments have deployed NDRF teams, with over 7,000 relief camps established across Odisha. Special attention has been given to vulnerable individuals, including the evacuation of more than 2,300 pregnant women. Relief supplies such as food and medical aid have been distributed, and the Indian Air Force and Navy are on standby to assist in post-landfall recovery operations.
The Odisha government has issued district-specific helpline numbers for emergency services and information on shelter and evacuation measures. These helplines include:
Balesore: 06782-262286 / 261077
Mayurbanj: 06792-252759 / 252941
Bhadrak: 06784-251881
Jajpur: 06728-222648
Kendrapada: 06727-232803
Keonjhar: 06766-255437
Jagatsinghpur: 06724-255437
Cuttak: 0671-2507842
Dhenkanal: 06762-226507 / 221376
Angul: 06764-230980
Puri: 06752-223237
Khurda:06755-220002
Ganjam: 06811-263978
Nayagada: 06753-252978
BMC (BBSR): 1929