Cyclone DANA Weakens, Yet Triggers Heavy Rainfall Across Odisha and Neighboring States

The cyclonic storm “DANA,” which initially tracked northwest at 7 kmph, has weakened into a deep depression, centering around latitude 21.4°N and longitude 86.4°E as of 1430 hrs IST on October 25.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is now positioned approximately 40 km north-northwest of Bhadrak, Odisha, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 55-65 kmph, gusting up to 75 kmph. Forecasts suggest it will continue moving westward, gradually reducing into a depression over the next 12 hours. The Paradip Doppler radar remains focused on the system for continuous updates.