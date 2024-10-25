Cyclone DANA Weakens, Yet Triggers Heavy Rainfall Across Odisha and Neighboring States

The cyclonic storm “DANA,” which initially tracked northwest at 7 kmph, has weakened into a deep depression, centering around latitude 21.4°N and longitude 86.4°E as of 1430 hrs IST on October 25.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is now positioned approximately 40 km north-northwest of Bhadrak, Odisha, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 55-65 kmph, gusting up to 75 kmph. Forecasts suggest it will continue moving westward, gradually reducing into a depression over the next 12 hours. The Paradip Doppler radar remains focused on the system for continuous updates.
Warnings and Impact Predictions:
1. Rainfall Warning:
Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most areas, with heavy to very heavy downpours anticipated in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Nayagarh, Khorda, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha on October 25. Extremely heavy rainfall, surpassing 21 cm, is likely in isolated spots across Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts.
Gangetic West Bengal is set to receive light to moderate rainfall in many areas, with East and West Medinipur districts forecasted for heavy to very heavy rain and isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall.
In southern Jharkhand, light to moderate rainfall is expected, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations on October 25.
2. Wind Warning:
Northwest Bay of Bengal: Squally winds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are ongoing. Winds are predicted to reduce to 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, by the evening of October 25.
Odisha and West Bengal Coasts: Squally winds of 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, are expected to persist across Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara districts in Odisha, as well as East Medinipur district in West Bengal, until the evening of October 25.
Interior Odisha and West Bengal: Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, will affect Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, and Khorda districts in Odisha, along with South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, and Jhargram districts in West Bengal, until the evening of October 25.
South Jharkhand: Expected squally winds at 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, through the evening of October 25.
3. Sea Condition:
Northwest Bay of Bengal and Coastal Areas: Sea conditions are expected to remain very rough until the evening of October 25, improving gradually afterward.
4. Fishermen Warning:
Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the Northwest Bay of Bengal and along Odisha and West Bengal coasts on October 25.
5. Post Landfall Outlook:
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted across Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Nayagarh, Khorda, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha on October 25, with extremely heavy rainfall likely over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts.
Squally winds at speeds between 40-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, may persist across interior districts in northern Odisha until the night of October 25 before gradually easing.
Expected Impact in Odisha and West Bengal Districts:
Infrastructure: Partial damage to kutcha and some pucca roads, along with possible damage to power and communication lines.
Housing: Potential damage to thatched houses, huts, and vulnerable structures, with unattached metal sheets posing risks of flying.
Agriculture: Damage expected to banana, papaya, horticultural, and vegetable crops due to heavy wind and flooding.
Transport and Traffic: Urban roads may experience localized flooding, waterlogging, and possible closure of underpasses, causing disruptions in major cities and increased travel times.
Visibility and Safety: Occasional reductions in visibility due to heavy rain and potential hazards from fallen tree branches.
Riverine Flooding: There is a risk of riverine flooding in certain catchment areas (for more details, visit the Central Water Commission website).
Marine and Inland Water Transport: Small boats and trawlers likely to be disrupted.
Suggested Actions for Affected Regions:
Fishermen should refrain from activities in the Northwest Bay of Bengal and along Odisha and West Bengal coasts on October 25.
Residents are advised to stay indoors and exercise caution regarding vulnerable structures.
Maritime, tourism, and transportation activities should be regulated judiciously to ensure public safety.
Monitor traffic conditions and avoid flood-prone areas to reduce travel risks.
Observed Weather Conditions (October 24, 0830 IST to October 25, 0830 IST)
Rainfall Observations:
Odisha reported widespread rainfall in northern coastal districts, with heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur, and isolated heavy rainfall in East and West Medinipur (West Bengal) and parts of South Jharkhand. Key 24-hour cumulative rainfall reports include:
Odisha: Chandbali and Rajkanika (16 cm each), Nawana (14 cm), Marsaghai (11 cm), among others.
Gangetic West Bengal: Diamond Harbour (9 cm), Kalaikunda (9 cm), and Kharagpur (9 cm).
Jharkhand: Gurabandha in East Singhbhum reported 7 cm.
Wind Observations:
During landfall, maximum sustained wind speeds reached 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, over Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts in Odisha.
Storm Surge:
An estimated storm surge of 1-2 meters above the astronomical tide level inundated low-lying areas of Kendrapara and Bhadrak during the storm’s landfall.