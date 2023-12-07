Cyclone Michaung: Centre Releases Disaster Relief Funds for Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh

Notably the severe cyclonic storm Michaung left a trail of destruction in Southern India after it made landfall. The cyclone brought heavy rainfall and winds, leading to tree uprooting and road damage. Chennai remained waterlogged due to the incessant downpour, with over 61,000 people seeking refuge in government-run shelters.

Residents in Chennai and its surrounding areas are continuing to struggle with standing water and power outages following the recent cyclone that hit the southern Indian coasts. Rescuers employed boats to access individuals trapped in their residences during extensive flooding.