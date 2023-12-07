Cyclone Michaung: Centre Releases Disaster Relief Funds for Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh

The Government of India has released financial assistance to two South Indian states Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as relief funds after Cyclone Michaung caused a trail of destruction the states.
This was informed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah through a post on platform ‘X’ on Thursday.
Taking to X, Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the MHA to release an advance central share of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu. Shah also said that for flood-affected state Chennai, Rs 561.29 has been approved for the ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore.
Shah wrote, “Guided by a pro-active approach, PM @narendramodi Ji has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore. This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management.”
Further in another post, the Home Minister said that the relief fund has been released to help the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm Michaung.
Shah wrote, “To help the state Governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM @narendramodi Ji directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd installment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu. The centre had already released the 1st installment of the same amount to both States.”
Amit Shah also showed sympathy for those affected in the disaster and hoped for the well-being of all those affected.
Notably the severe cyclonic storm Michaung left a trail of destruction in Southern India after it made landfall. The cyclone brought heavy rainfall and winds, leading to tree uprooting and road damage. Chennai remained waterlogged due to the incessant downpour, with over 61,000 people seeking refuge in government-run shelters.
Residents in Chennai and its surrounding areas are continuing to struggle with standing water and power outages following the recent cyclone that hit the southern Indian coasts. Rescuers employed boats to access individuals trapped in their residences during extensive flooding.