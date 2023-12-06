Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu CM Writes to PM Modi; Seeks Rs 5,060 Cr Relief Fund

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Narendra Modi requesting Rs 5,060 crores as relief fund to the state amid Cyclone Michaung, reports emerged.
As per information, CM Stalin requested PM Modi to send a central team to review the damage and destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in the state.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister conducted an inspection of the cyclone-devastated regions of the state, engaging with the affected populace to assess the situation. During his visit, he personally distributed relief supplies to those affected by the cyclone, extending support and aid to the affected individuals in the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier today said that Michaung has weakened into a deep depression over Northeast Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh-south Interior Odisha-Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD also stated that the cyclone will further weaken into a well-marked low pressure area in the next six hours.
The cyclone made landfall in south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday leaving a trail of destruction, reports said. The incessant downpour lashed Chennai even as its fury from Monday ebbed significantly. The rains and the subsequent flooding from the storm brought the state capital to a standstill, disrupting normal life and also resulting in fatalities and property damage.
The Greater Chennai Police in a statement announced that a total of 17 people lost their lives in different incidents as a result of the floods caused by the cyclone.
According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered.